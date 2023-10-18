"You gotta pullout like a real champion" - Former UFC lightweight champ tears into Islam Makhachev for questioning Jon Jones' pound-for-pound status

Jon Jones is the newly minted UFC heavyweight champion, having captured the divisional title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane. While he was already hailed by many as arguably the greatest fighter of all time, his status was given further credence after his heavyweight championship triumph.

For his accomplishments, Jones is also regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. However, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev objects with that standing, as he believes that the heavyweight champion has not fought enough elite fighters in recent memory.

Additionally, Islam Makhachev referenced Jon Jones' past refusal to face Chael Sonnen on short-notice. His claims drew the attention of former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who was once scheduled to face the Dagestani. The Brazilian took to X to criticize Makhachev's words, saying the following:

"You gotta pullout like a real champion. Guy has on title defense and talking shit on MMA GOAT like Jon Jones."

It is worth noting that 'RDA' has a fair bit of enmity for Islam Makhachev after their past matchup fell through. There may also be additional animosity over the fact that Rafael dos Anjos was dealt a lopsided loss by the reigning champion's mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past.

Meanwhile, Jones is also indirectly at odds with Makhachev due to his past comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov not deserving to be mentioned in the same breath as him in the GOAT conversation.

Jon Jones is training with Gordon Ryan for his upcoming UFC 295 bout with Stipe Miocic

At UFC 295, Jon Jones will lock horns with all-time great 265-pounder Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight championship bout. It will be Jones' first title defense since capturing the title against Ciryl Gane earlier this year. However, fans were not pleased with the matchup due to Miocic's age, inactivity and him coming off a loss.

Regardless, Jones has not taken his preparation for the bout lightly, and has enlisted the services of all-time great no-gi grappling phenom Gordon Ryan. The two have been spotted training together frequently over the past month, and Jones believes it could be the key to a victory over Miocic.