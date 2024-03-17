"You guys are perfect" - Fans react to UFC strawweight Loopy Godinez's adorable training snap with her sister

Loopy Godinez recently delighted fans by posting an endearing training photo on Instagram alongside her sister, Ana Paula Godinez, igniting excitement among their followers.

Check out Loopy Godinez's post below:

The MMA community responded to Godinez's photo with an outpouring of affectionate reactions.

UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso commented:

"😍😍😍"

Vanessa Demopoulos wrote:

"Beautiful bada**es 🔥🔥"

Check out some more reactions below:

"You guys are perfect."

"Pair of queens"

"Awwh I love this so much"

"Who's the better dancer?"

Credits: @loopygodinez on Instagram

The UFC strawweight fighter's sister competes as a freestyle wrestler for the Canadian national team. Ana Paula has secured medals three times at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, with two of them being gold. Additionally, she claimed the silver medal in the women's 62 kg event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Loopy Godinez to clash with Virna Jandiroba at UFC Atlantic City

Lupita Godinez will face Virna Jandiroba in a strawweight bout at a Fight Night event, also known as UFC Atlantic City, scheduled for March 30 at Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey.

Godinez is fresh off a split-decision victory against Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295 last November. Before that, the 30-year-old dazzled with a Performance of the Night submission against Elise Reed at Noche UFC in September 2023. She is riding a wave of momentum with six wins in her last seven bouts, including triumphs over opponents like Emily Ducote and Cynthia Calvillo.

Meanwhile, Jandiroba has experienced recent victories but hasn't maintained the same level of activity as Godinez. The former Invicta FC champion secured a win over Angela Hill in May 2022, followed by a unanimous decision victory against Marina Rodriguez at UFC 288 last May.

UFC CEO Dana White had initially revealed that a welterweight showdown featuring Sean Brady and Vicente Luque would headline the event. However, the bout failed to materialize as Brady was sidelined with an injury.

Instead, it was announced last month that the scheduled flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot would now serve as the main event for the upcoming Fight Night.