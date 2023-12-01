"You are my hero" - Conor McGregor pens heartwarming note for partner Dee Devlin following birth of their fourth child

UFC megastar Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin have announced the birth of their fourth child. The couple are parents to six-year-old Conor Jr, four-year-old Croia, and two-year-old Rian, in addition to their new baby boy.

McGregor has shared numerous photos of him and his partner along with the newborn on social media. In one post, the former two-division champion expressed his happiness by penning a heartwarming note to his partner:

"Skin to skin 🥰🙏 another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee, you are my hero. ❤️"

The 35-year-old is one of the most recognizable names in combat sports and UFC's biggest pay-per-view star. Unsurprisingly, he is among the wealthiest fighters on the promotion's roster.

Apart from his exploits in MMA, 'The Notorious' also made a blockbuster boxing outing in a losing effort against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. The bout is believed to have bagged him around $130 million.

The Irishman has been away from active competition since suffering a leg injury during the first round of his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

He is expected to make his octagon return in the first quarter of 2024. Earlier this year, McGregor teased the possibility of fighting at the upcoming UFC 300 card, which is expected to take place in April.

Eddie Alvarez predicts Conor McGregor's next opponent

UFC announced former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler as the comeback opponent for Conor McGregor earlier this year. Now, months after the initial announcement, many feel Chandler might be snubbed for a more high-profile opponent.

McGregor's former foe, Eddie Alvarez, believes the premier MMA promotion might rope in Nate Diaz to welcome back their biggest superstar. During an interview with The Schmo, the BKFC star said:

"I think the UFC down low maybe trying to make the largest fight [possible]. They [UFC] always want to make the largest fight possible and I think waiting in the wings is Nate Diaz, secretly. Nate Diaz on the side, maybe making them discussions with the UFC [for] doing that Conor [vs.] Diaz 3... That's one of the largest pay-per-views in UFC history. So it'd kind of be stupid not to do, and I think that could be the curveball we're waiting to hear."

