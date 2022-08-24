"You can't just make a blanket statement" - Herb Dean reacts to Conor McGregor saying referees should separate fighters quicker

Conor McGregor recently suggested that referees need to separate fighters in stale positions quicker. UFC referee Herb Dean was recently asked to weigh in on McGregor's comments in an interview with Helen Yee.

According to Dean, McGregor's "blanket statement" is not accurate as each fight and each situation is different. However, the 51-year-old acknowledged that 'The Notorious' did highlight an issue which needs looking into.

Dean further explained that even after a quick separation from a grappling position, there is a chance of fighters not offering much output on their feet. While Dean acknowledged that there is some scope for improvement in MMA officiating, he doesn't believe an individual should take the onus upon himself.

"Each position though and each situation is different. So sometimes you can't just make a balnket statement, just always quicker. But there is some truth and something to look at in what he's saying. Especially if it's happening again and you see no direction in it. But also let's say you're separating them and they're not doing very much punching or striking and you know that the grappling is where this match maybe decided. So it's something we all wanna look at but at the same time it's not something that individuals should just jump out and change on their own."

Conor McGregor's comments came in the aftermath of Merab Dvalishvili's lackluster decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278. 'The Notorious' suggested some officiating changes as Dvalishvili had "leaned his way to victory".

Conor McGregor's comments came in the aftermath of Merab Dvalishvili's lackluster decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278. 'The Notorious' suggested some officiating changes as Dvalishvili had "leaned his way to victory".

Conor McGregor suggests fighters should avoid bringing family to fights

Kamaru Usman suffered a massive upset loss to Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. After dominating his opponent for the majority of the fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' fell prey to a vicious head-kick KO in the last minute.

Usman's eight-year-old daughter Samirah was inconsolable and had to be carried out of the venue after she saw her father get brutally knocked out. Conor McGregor, who was watching the event, offered his two cents on the situation during a Twitter rant.

According to McGregor, fighters should avoid bringing their families, especially children, to the arena. The Irishman claims to have come to the conclusion after trying out both options. 'The Notorious' tweeted:

"I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever. Especially the children. This is different fighting. I’ve done both sides of this and feel going to the mission solo is best. You can see family again post battle. Will definitely be continuing this way going forward."

Usman's eight-year-old daughter Samirah was inconsolable and had to be carried out of the venue after she saw her father get brutally knocked out. Conor McGregor, who was watching the event, offered his two cents on the situation during a Twitter rant.

