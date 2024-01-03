“You kind of deserve it” - Ben Askren slams Ian Garry’s wife for ‘How to be a WAG’ book authorship, sides with Sean Strickland in ongoing spat

The drama surrounding Sean Strickland and Ian Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee, has taken another turn, with UFC veteran Ben Askren throwing his weight behind Strickland's criticism.

Strickland recently ignited a firestorm by mocking Anna-Lee's authorship of a book titled "How to be a WAG," a guide for women on securing relationships with professional athletes. Many online trolls seized on the book, questioning the authenticity of Garry and Anna-Lee's marriage and suggesting she used him for his fame.

In a recent discussion with Daniel Cormier, the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion chimed in on the drama, siding with Strickland. He criticized Anna-Lee's book title, questioning her motives:

"This woman's book is called 'How to Be a WAG'. Do you know what Wag stands for, Daniel? Wives and girlfriends. So like, are you trying to be both at the same time? Like, it doesn't make sense."

He further mocked the book's premise, reading aloud an excerpt that positioned being a WAG as a "hot new career option." When Cormier asked how Askren would react if his wife wrote such a book, the former Olympic wrestler said:

"You know what I would say? You kind of deserve it."

He believes Anna-Lee's book invites public scrutiny and criticism.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Sean Strickland vs. Ian Garry social media spat

The online war between MMA fighters Sean Strickland and Ian Garry, fueled by Strickland's criticism of Garry's wife's book, has attracted another voice: veteran contender Chael Sonnen.

While Sonnen acknowledges the unpleasantness Garry and his wife have faced online, he also points out the reality of dealing with trash talk in the fight game, especially when it comes from a champion in a higher-weight class.

'The American Gangster' said on his YouTube channel:

"He's [Ian Garry] young, he's a celebrity, he's signed to the biggest organization. He doesn't have to take crap from anybody. Unless the champion from one weight class above you decides to put a finger in your chest. In that case, you are going to take crap, you're going to take a lot of it."

