“You are our King” - Fans react to UFC champ Islam Makhachev's wholesome Eid greeting as Ramadan draws near conclusion

Fans are happy to see Islam Makhachev's Eid greeting on social media.

The Russian is one of the more noteworthy Muslims on the UFC's roster. Makhachev makes it very well-known how proud he is of his faith and his religion. Like many Muslims around the globe, the lightweight champion has been busy fasting during Ramadan.

Due to that, he was unable to compete in an offered bout at UFC 300 against Leon Edwards. However, Makhachev can now celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The holiday is done to celebrate the end of fasting during Ramadan. As such, the lightweight champion took to social media.

On X, Islam Makhachev wished his fans a happy Eid holiday. He stated "Eid Mubarak," which is an Arabic term meaning "Blessed feast/festival". The UFC lightweight champion wrote in his post:

"Happy Eid Mubarak brothers and sisters around the globe"

Check out Makhachev's post celebrating Eid below:

Expand Tweet

On X, fans reacted to the UFC champion's post. Some naturally questioned if the end of Ramadan would mean a return to the cage for Makhachev. Others, meanwhile, just wanted to celebrate the holiday with him. One fan wrote:

"You are our king Eid Mubarak"

Check out the full fan response below:

[All comments are in response to @MakhachevMMA post on X]

Will Islam Makhachev fight soon?

After Islam Makhachev is done celebrating Eid al-Fitr, fans can expect to see him in the octagon.

As previously mentioned, the UFC lightweight champion has been unable to compete due to Ramadan. As a result, he was forced to reject a fight with welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards, slated for this weekend.

However, Makhachev has been inching closer to his return. The Russian has recently been trading comments back-and-forth online with lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' returned to the win column last month with a knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis.

Islam Makhachev later pitched a June date for a potential fight with Poirier. However, the latter has admitted that the UFC hasn't contacted him about a title shot just yet. That's likely because two more title contenders will emerge this weekend.

Expand Tweet

At UFC 300, there are two major lightweight bouts in the form of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan. Regardless of how those bouts turn out, there's no shortage of contenders for the champion.

Plus, with Ramadan out of the way, nothing is holding Islam Makhachev from competing. Fans should expect fight news involving the Russian in the coming weeks.