"You know Conor McGregor's not afraid of you right?" - when Mike Tyson gave Jake Paul a dose of reality for calling out the Irishman

Mike Tyson burst Jake Paul's bubble regarding his aspirations to fight Conor McGregor. The incident transpired in an episode of the podcast, 'Hotboxin with Mike Tyson' that featured the YouTuber.

Although Mike Tyson provided an honest opinion to Jake Paul about fighting Conor McGregor, it does not seem to have deterred 'The Problem Child'.

A clip of the footage from the podcast was uploaded to the official Twitter account of 'Hotboxin with Mike Tyson'. Questioning Conor McGregor's decision to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Jake Paul said:

“I called out Conor McGregor while the whole entire world was watching. He’s fighting a guy, Dustin Poirier, who’s 5’9”, 155 lbs, who he TKOed already, in one round. He’s fighting him again. Why?”

Mike Tyson did not hesitate before breaking Jake Paul's bubble and bluntly answered:

"You know Conor’s not afraid of you, right?”

However, Tyson's reality check seemed to have little impact on Jake Paul as he went on to say:

"I don't give a s**t if he's afraid of me. You don't have to be afraid of someone to get your a** beat. There’s a $50 million offer, proof of funds, in a bank account waiting for him."

Mike Tyson thinks highly of Jake Paul

While Mike Tyson did not have any qualms about telling Jake Paul the truth regarding McGregor, he is certainly appreciative of the Youtuber's pugilism. On an episode of Below The Belt, Tyson told Brendan Schaub:

“No, there’s no f*** doubt. Who is the one that knocked out Nate (Robinson)? He has got some s***. Not it may sound wrong but it’s good s***. It’s bad s*** but it’s good s***. You know what I mean. It’s a good s*** but it a dark s***.”

Mike Tyson shared a card with Jake Paul under the Triller Fight Club banner in November last year. Though Tyson did not know much about the younger Paul sibling, the former heavyweight champion was happy that he brought publicity to the card. Speaking of Paul, Mike Tyson said after the event:

"I didn’t know he existed until my sons wanted to fight him one day. I said, ‘Who are you going to fight? This guy? Come on,’ and he was a big star. Everybody knows who he is, and I’m so happy that he joined on the bandwagon with me and Roy.”