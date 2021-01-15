'There's something wrong with him!' - Mike Tyson on Jake Paul's ego addiction

Mike Tyson thinks that Jake Paul is excessively preoccupied with himself, which the legendary boxer finds worrisome. Tyson believes that "there's something wrong" with Paul, but also acknowledges the YouTuber's hunger to thrive in the world of boxing.

Tyson, 54, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, has been actively appearing on numerous shows and podcasts. His appearances have become more frequent after his much-talked-about exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. in November of 2020.

In a recent interaction on BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub, Mike Tyson stated that Jake Paul's ego addiction is a dark subject.

"There's something wrong with him; it's bad s**t, but it's good s**t. It's good s**t, but it's some dark s**t," said Tyson.

"For a fighter, they don't care about money. It's like Ryan (Garcia), he don't care about his bank account. His ego is so fu****g big, and his desire to be great is so fu****g big, he don't see his family, he don't see nothing. He just want to grab his addiction, it's like drugs."

Jake Paul was on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV, where he knocked out former NBA ace Nate Robinson in the second round of the fight. Unlike many veterans of the sport, Tyson has had nothing but praise for 'The Problem Child'. After his fight against Jones Jr, 'Iron Mike' had said that YouTubers like Jake and Logan Paul are keeping boxing "alive".

Mike Tyson thinks Jake Paul inspires millions of people

Mike Tyson further added that Jake Paul has probably inspired millions of people, and mentioned that Paul and other YouTubers made the sport of boxing look "sexy".

"You don't know how many people Jake Pual and those guys have inspired... This guy inspires so many millions of people, believing they can be somebody. They're gonna get fu***d up, but this guy inspired (them). The percentage of people that's going to be successful is very small, but he has inspired people..."

Along with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson also spoke highly of his brother, Logan, who is also a YouTuber. Iron Mike said that he loves Logan and finds him "awesome". The 25-year-old YouTube star is set to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. on February 20, 2021.