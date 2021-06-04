"You don't know what's going on behind closed doors" - Darren Stewart on suspicions about Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

UFC middleweight Darren Stewart is the latest fighter to comment on the Jake vs Tyron Woodley boxing match. Stewart said that if Jake Paul wins, he might have to quit the sport of MMA.

"The Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight is a madness. If Jake Paul wins here, I'll quit. I'll have to go and be a YouTuber," said Darren Stewart.

Stewart implied that there might be some funny business going on behind the doors in the buildup to the Paul vs Woodley fight. Making his prediction on the fight, 'The Dentist' said:

"I can't even tell you who takes it. I should be saying Woodley but you just never know. You don't know what's going on behind closed doors... If Jake Paul wins, I'm going boxing. I have to."

You can watch the full video below:

Jake Paul has been making a lot of noise in the boxing world with his shenanigans. Many have criticized the Problem Child's cheap ploys to gain publicity. Paul has thrown toilet paper rolls at Dillon Danis and stolen Floyd Mayweather's hat in the recent past.

However, the Disney star's recent knockout of former UFC fighter Ben Askren has earned him a lot of praise from the public.

The 24-year-old YouTuber will next be in action against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing ring. The fight will take place on 28 August.

Meanwhile, Darren Stewart will next fight Eryk Anders in a rematch at UFC 263. The first fight ended in a controversial no contest when 'Ya Boi' hit Stewart with a knee while 'The Dentist' was laying on the ground.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar