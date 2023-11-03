“You know he’s gonna do it” - Fans ready to see Tye Ruotolo claim ONE Championship gold at ONE Fight Night 16

Brazilian jiu-jitsu star and youngest IBJJF gold medalist, Tye Ruotolo, is looking to stack add more gold to his ever-growing collection at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. Across the Circle from the frightening prodigy will be ADCC vet Magomed Abdulkadirov, who will be making his debut in the promotion.

The 10-minute bout will be for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Tye Ruotolo left a path of destruction on his way to his first world title shot in ONE Championship. Even before entering the promotion, Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade had a feared reputation in the jiu-jitsu world already. Hitting the mats for the first time at just 3 years old, the Ruotolo twins grew up winning gold medals left and right, both on a national and international level.

Ahead of his world title shot, ONE posted videos of the four submissions Tye Ruotolo scored in the promotion:

"Tye Ruotolo's got all the tricks 💪 Can the American phenom claim the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Championship this Friday against Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Fans are reacting to the video in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@maliksimz pointed out that Ruotolo's former opponent, Dagi Arslanaliev, tapped the first time he got caught in one of the 20-year-old's submission holds:

"That guy definitely tapped at the end 😂"

@jackofall_trades_master_ofnone couldn't believe that Ruotolo submitted Jiu-jitsu legend Garry Tonon with ease:

"Are my eyes deceiving me? Was that Tonon?"

@hardcorehewitt made a short analysis of how Ruotolo's D'Arce choke was pulled off against Tonon:

"Darce was done once he trapped that leg."

@_hashtagbjj believes Ruotolo will take the necessary risks to win gold on Friday:

"You know he's gonna do it 🙌🏾"

Catch Tye Ruotolo face Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.