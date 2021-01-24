"You know where I stay!" - Kevin Lee openly challenges Dana White as he prepares to stream UFC 257

UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee took to Twitter to suggest he is illegally going to watch the UFC 257 PPV just before the main card started.

'The Motown Phenom' wrote:

"I’m bout to stream this bih in a second @danawhite you know where I stay"

I’m bout to stream this bih in a second @danawhite you know where I stay — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 24, 2021

The Tweet comes after Dana White made it clear that he is doing everything to crack down on illegal streamers.

The UFC has been dealing with the menace of illegal streamers for a long time now. As soon as the promotion landed on Fight Island for the spectacular fight week that concludes with UFC 257, Dana White asserted that the year 2021 is not going to end well for illegal streamers.

He also stated that the UFC has even recognised some of those responsible for hosting channels on the web that stream UFC events illegally.

Why did Kevin Lee particularly mention UFC President Dana White?

Well, it is no secret that Dana White is extremely persistent towards his goals for the UFC. However, the confidence that he had while declaring war on illegal streamers apparently amused people on social media. Users came up with memes regarding Dana's announcement.

Dana White trying to stop people from streaming #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/QRsUFjYQSp — Edis (@EdisMoochy) January 24, 2021

In the press conference for UFC 257, a journalist asked Dana about the progress regarding the UFC's steps to bring down illegal streamers. To this, he replied,

"When I came out and said this, all these guys started taunting me. So, I went through, and I picked. I said, 'You. You're the guy.' And I told my people, 'I want this guy.' And guess what? We got him. All you have to do is turn it on Saturday, and we got you, f*cker. I can't wait. Turn it on Saturday, streamers, and see what happens."