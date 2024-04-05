"You can't let your guard down" - Kade Ruotolo not underestimating Francisco Lo's unpredictable grappling style

Kade Ruotolo isn't overlooking Francisco Lo heading into their intriguing upcoming matchup.

On Jan. 28, Ruotolo defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title for the third time in a rematch against Tommy Langaker. Later this week, April 5, the 21-year-old American superstar will return to potentially extend his promotional record to 6-0 in a non-title catchweight matchup.

Ruotolo's opponent for ONE Fight Night 21 is promotional newcomer Francisco Lo. The 23-year-old Brazilian isn't an average debutant, as he made a name for himself by securing gold in the IBJJF Pan American No-Gi tournament.

During an interview with ONE, Kade Ruotolo had this to say about his match against Lo:

"Is it something that worries me? It doesn't worry me. It's something that makes me stay alert. It's a type of fight that you gotta stay on your A-game and stay alert the whole time. You can't let your guard down and just kinda be relaxed. With that being said, I'm excited to fight someone like that."

ONE Fight Night 21 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event features two world-title matchups that can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kade Ruotolo's twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, also scheduled to compete at ONE Fight Night 21

Following Kade Ruotolo's match, he will stay at the venue to support his twin brother, Tye Ruotolo. The second Ruotolo brother of the night is featured in the co-main event, where he looks to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title for the first time.

The 21-year-old's latest test will be against promotional newcomer Izaak Michell. Ruotolo won't be overlooking Michell, as the Aussie trains under the great John Danaher and made a name for himself by defeating high-level opponents over the last few years.

If the Ruotolo brothers aren't enough, the ONE Fight Night 21 showcases lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel defending his throne against Alexis Nicolas in the main event.

