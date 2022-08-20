"You'll absolutely kick his teeth in" - Paddy Pimblett, Michael Bisping and other British fighters hype up Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 278 

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman are set to headline the main event of UFC 278 this weekend. The blockbuster clash will have the welterweight title on the line between the two best fighters in the division.

Usman is aiming for a sixth consecutive title defense, while Edwards vies to become only the second British UFC champion ever. Ahead of his shot at the gold, his compatriots from the UFC wished him the best.

BT Sport compiled a video of prominent British fighters addressing Edwards and had the No.2-ranked contender react to them. First up was the only British champion in the UFC ever, former middleweight king Michael Bisping:

"Good luck, Leon! We're all behind you. Best of British to you, my friend. Go out there, fight your fight, and take that belt! Come and join me at the top of the mountain, brother, the weather's lovely up here. Let's go!"

Next came UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall:

"Leon, wanna wish you the best of luck mate. All the best! Go out there and enjoy it and take the belt."

Liverpudlian lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett also wished Edwards rather aggressively:

"Yes, Leon. Hopefully Kamaru thinks he can stand with you, lad, and you'll absolutely kick his teeth in. Good luck, my man."

Pimblett's close friend and flyweight contender, Molly McCann, was also part of the video:

"What's happening Leon, lad? Just want to say a massive congratulations for getting the title shot. Go and do Britain proud, Birmingham, Jamaica. Go and bring the strap back, lad."

Fellow Paradigm Sports teammate Muhammad Mokaev wished Leon Edwards well too:

"I wish you all the best, Leon. We're all with you. Team Paradigm. Go smash it, man!"

Jack Shore, Nathaniel Wood, Darren Till, Caroline Pearce, Adam Catterall, and Nick Peet were all also part of the video.

Catch all of their comments on BT Sports' YouTube channel:

Kamaru Usman praises Leon Edwards ahead of title clash

Kamaru Usman is known for his superior grappling and ground game. He also admitted that Edwards may have the better striking when he is at his best.

In an interview with BT Sport, Usman said:

"Best Leon Edwards looks really, really good. I've said it before. This is the most dangerous fighter in the division right now. Leon is a well-rounded fighter. If he throws his 1-2, they come sharper and smoother and slicker than mine. Maybe a little bit faster, but when I throw my 1-2s, guys go to sleep."

'Rocky' will look to avenge his loss against Usman in 2015. The two welterweights last faced off against each other at UFC on Fox 17: Dos Anjos vs. Cerrone. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' came out on top at the end of three rounds via decision.

Watch Kamaru Usman's full interview on BT Sports:

