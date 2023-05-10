UFC strawweight Angela Hill recently revealed that she's getting trolled by her former opponent Michelle Waterson's mother. The No.14-ranked women's strawweight contender recently tweeted a video showing Waterson's mother trash-talking in the comments section of one of her posts.

Angela Hill faced Michelle Waterson in September 2020, with 'The Karate Hottie' winning the contest via a controversial split decision. Given that their fight was a closely contested affair, many fans believed that 'Overkill' was robbed by the judges and deserved to win. However, Waterson has not tasted victory since then and is on a three-fight losing slide.

Angela Hill recently took to Twitter and exposed Waterson's mother lurking around her Instagram posts. She tweeted a screen-recorded video showing the mom's comment on one of her recent posts and even visited her account, proving that it was indeed Michelle Waterson's parent. Hill wrote in the caption:

"You guys, Waterson’s mom is trolling me, I don’t know whether to be offended or flattered."

Interestingly, Waterson's mother theorized that the promotion wants 'Overkill' to retire and predicted a first-round submission loss for Angela Hill in her next fight against Mackenzie Dern.

While Hill and Dern were initially booked to fight at UFC Charlotte this weekend, their bout has been rescheduled to a five-round headlining contest at UFC Vegas 73 on May 20.

What does the UFC Charlotte fight card look like?

While the UFC Charlotte card lost a thrilling strawweight contest between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill, there are plenty of other exciting fights for the fans to watch this weekend. The Fight Night event in Charlotte, North Carolina, will mark the promotion's fifth visit to the 'Queen City' and first since UFC on Fox 27 in January 2018.

A five-round heavyweight barnburner between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida will headline the event, but before that, fans will witness former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith go three rounds against Johnny Walker in the co-main event.

Interestingly, the co-main event fighters were initially scheduled to square off in the headlining bout, but the organization later promoted the already booked heavyweight bout to the main event spot.

The card will also feature two exciting welterweight bouts on the main card, with Ian Machado Garry fighting Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means taking on Alex Morono. Elsewhere, heavyweights Chase Sherman and Karl Williams will face off in the prelims, with Matt Brown fighting Court McGee in another welterweight contest.

