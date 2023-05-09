UFC Charlotte tickets: How to buy and prices for Saturday’s fight event 

With UFC 288 having come to a close, the promotion has another event this coming Saturday. A heavyweight clash between former kickboxer Jairzinho Rozenstruik and streaking finisher Jailton Almeida will headline UFC on ABC 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Additionally, the co-main event features the likes of one-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith and explosive knockout artist Johnny Walker. Prior to that bout, undefeated Irish rising star Ian Garry will take on Daniel Rodriguez. To purchase tickets for the event, fans can visit Ticketmaster's official website.

Ticket prices range from a low of $68.50 (plus additional fees) in the least popular seats to a staggering $1,200 (plus additional fees) for Official Platinum seats stationed closest to the octagon. While the event isn't a pay-per-view, it's easy to see why there's a rising amount of hype behind it.

The main card of UFC Charlotte features three high-profile bouts. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, for example, is a high-level kickboxer with such devastating knockout power that out of his 13 wins, 12 came via knockout. Meanwhile, his opponent Jailton Almeida, is a pure finisher with a 100% finishing rate.

In the co-main event slot, Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker is a matchup that stands a chance at capturing Fight of the Night honors due to 'Lionheart's' gutsy determination, well-rounded skill-set and the Brazilian's explosive knockout power and reckless defensive striking.

Will Ian Garry become a future UFC star?

Despite not headling UFC Charlotte, Ian Garry is the most high-profile fighter on the fight card. He is undefeated and has the entire nation of Ireland hoping to witness another Conor McGregor-esque rise to the top of the promotion. Aptly nicknamed 'The Future', he takes on Daniel Rodriguez in the event's third-last bout.

While talks of a future title run are premature, Garry is aiming to capture his first ranked spot in the top 15 by defeatig the number 15th ranked welterweight on the roster. He possesses a well-rounded skill-set and is just 25 years old with plenty of time to continue improving.

Even if he does not ultimately become a champion in the promotion, he stands a chance at becoming a standout name in a division of aging stars.

