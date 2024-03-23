Fans were amazed by Leah McCourt's appearance at the latest Bellator event.

On Friday, March 22, Bellator returned for their first event since November 2023. The event featured eleven bouts inside the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, including two world title fights and several Irish fighters who received overwhelming support.

Unfortunately, Northern Ireland's McCourt was supposed to fight Sinead Kavanagh at the Belfast event before pulling out due to a rib injury. Instead, the women's featherweight contender showed up sporting a blue outfit that she posted on Instagram with the following caption:

"Pretty in pink but badder in blue"

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and praised Leah McCourt for her physical appearance:

"STUNNING"

"Pretty and cheerful in both pink and blue"

"You look great and bada*s"

Friday's event showcased two Bellator world title fights. Firstly, Patricio Pitbull ended a two-fight skid by retaining his featherweight throne against Jeremy Kennedy. There were concerns about Pitbull's fighting career declining, but he silenced the doubters with a third-round finish.

In the main event, Corey Anderson and Ireland's Karl Moore went toe-to-toe for the vacant light heavyweight title. Anderson corrected the wrongs in his 2022 series against Vadim Nemkov by dominating Moore to win by unanimous decision and claim Bellator gold.

Bellator Champions Series: Belfast also featured Fabian Edwards defeating Aaron Jeffery, Leandro Higo playing spoiler against James Gallagher, and Manoel Sousa knocking out Tim Wilde.

What's next for Leah McCourt under the Bellator banner?

Leah McCourt last fought in October 2023, defeating Sara McMann by first-round TKO at Bellator 300. As previously mentioned, McCourt was scheduled to fight Sinead Kavanagh in a rematch this week before suffering a rib injury.

Once McCourt returns, she could re-schedule her fight against Kavanagh, which is likely a number one contender bout. With that said, Bellator could give the 31-year-old a women's featherweight title shot against the legendary Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg hasn't fought since knocking out Cat Zingano in round one of Bellator 300. The Brazilian MMA legend has recently voiced her frustration with the promotion not giving her a fight, claiming she hasn't heard much since the merger with PFL.