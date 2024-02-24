"You lost to a WWE guy bro" - Dillon Danis' two-word reaction to Henry Cejudo's 'not retiring' announcement invites hate comments from fans

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo clarified that he was not going to retire after his loss to Merab Dvalishvili despite hinting otherwise in the lead-up to the fight.

A post on Instagram of Cejudo's clip from his YouTube channel was met with a reaction from former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

Danis reacted with a hostile remark:

"Who asked?"

Check out Dillon Danis' reaction to Henry Cejudo:

Dillon Danis' comment on Instagram. [via @dillondanis on Instagram]

Fans defended Cejudo by hitting back at Danis' comment and referencing his last loss against social media influencer and WWE superstar Logan Paul in the boxing ring.

"you lost to a WWE guy bro"

"who asked about you"

"you lost to logan paul pipe down lil bro 💀"

"cuh you trained for a fight to throw 0 punches pipe down"

Other fans threatened him with a beatdown from former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who recently punished another fellow influencer, Sneako, in a sparring session.

"Strickland finna maul you up and down the street lmao gtfo"

"You're the one who cares enough to comment on his posts..."

Fans also took a dig at Danis' relevance in the sport.

"if you ever fight in the ufc you can start shit talking everyone"

"bro just disappear from social media. nobody cares about you. it’s been 6 years ur irrelevant dog. get out of the community🤡"

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis' remark on Henry Cejudo.

Dana White evaluates Henry Cejudo's performance, cites lengthy layoff from sport

UFC president Dana White discussed Henry Cejudo's loss at UFC 298 and also talked about his earlier retirement.

White explained in the UFC 298 press conference that Cejudo did not get an octagon interview because it was Merab Dvalishvili's victory and his moment.

"Henry Cejudo already retired, okay? He did the whole drop the gloves thing. Tonight was Merab’s night. Merab went in there, fought the No. 3 guy in the world, former world champion, and easily won the fight. Tonight was Merab’s night. If he wants to retire again, he can do that here or somewhere else. You don’t give the mic to Cejudo tonight."

White then discussed the reason behind Cejudo getting dominated by Dvalishvili.

"In my opinion, you can’t take three years off in combat sports. It’s never done well for anybody, and Cejudo looked great in the first round. I thought he started to gas out in the second round. Merab just got stronger as the fight went on."

Check out White's full comments below (24:18):