Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's intense rivalry boiled over in the build-up to their UFC 229 main event matchup.

McGregor left no stone unturned as he upped the ante on promoting the fight by attacking Nurmagomedov's religion, family, and race. One such incident saw McGregor offer Nurmagomedov, a practicing Muslim, a swig of his newly launched Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

McGregor cited Nurmagomedov's birthday as a reason to toast him and drink up. He also offered UFC president Dana White a glass while he desperately tried to restrain him from offering 'The Eagle' a drink.

Conor McGregor said:

“It’s sh*te on the bus’ birthday! Here’s a gargle for ya, Dana, Proper 12. Proper 12 on me! It’s his birthday. Sh*te on the bus. Happy birthday, sh*te on the bus. Why don’t you drink? Why don’t you drink?"

Khabib responded:

"I don't drink. I don't drink. I never drink this s**t."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's response was met with profanity from 'The Notorious':

“I’d say you’re some buzz at parties, you mad backwards c*nt. You’re dead when I get my hands on you, did you hear me? You’re f*****g dead! I’ll drink it. Me and the Irish Boston animal, Dana White, the OG of the fight game! We’ll sup these bad boys.”

Check out their exchange from the press conference below on YouTube [11:13]:

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: McGregor's question answered, Khabib explains why he does not drink or go clubbing

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been vocal about being a devout and practicing Muslim.

Nurmagomedov rejected Conor McGregor's offer for a drink without offering a clear explanation on the day of the press conference. In a more recent interview with a Russian media outlet, 'The Eagle' elaborated on his reasons.

He narrated his experience of refusing to go to parties at nightclubs and drink by reasoning that they interfere with an athlete's discipline:

“There are fighters in America who can drink on Friday and Saturday... A couple of times they called me with them to the club. I told them I’m a Muslim. And they were like, ‘Come on, we know two Muslims and they visit the clubs with us all the time!’ I have tried to explain them, that a Muslim is not ideal but Islam is. Alcohol and girls stand in a way of an athlete, they spoil him and make him weak.” [h/t prosports.ru]