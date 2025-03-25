"You mean extra steroids" - Fans react as Joe Rogan raises eye-opening concerns regarding potential Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has been involved in many discussions within the combat sports community. Recently, he reacted to Jake Paul's callout of former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and shared his thoughts.

Ad

Given his fight performances, the 'Problem Child' is roaring high in confidence. As such, Paul has consistently issued challenges to several formidable boxers. Most recently, he set his sights on Joshua.

Paul's callout has often grabbed the attention of many in the combat sports community. During a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan also weighed in on the subject. Interestingly, he expressed some concerns about the potential fight between Paul and Joshua, noting:

Ad

Trending

"Jake wants to fight Anthony Joshua now?... So he wants to fight Anthony Joshua in 2026...Well, like, what about fight him now? He's [Paul] like, 'No, I want to wait till 2026.' [I think he] put on all the steroids."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rogan's comments about Paul quickly went viral and grabbed the attention of netizens. Interestingly, they immediately shared hilarious reactions to it, with one user writing:

"You mean extra steroids"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"He's gonna be juiced to the gills"

"Still wont be enough"

"people are gonna take this serious watch"

Check out more fan reactions to Joe Rogan's comments below:

Fans react to Joe Rogan's claim about Jake Paul. [Screenshot courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

This isn't the first time Paul has been involved in discussions about allegedly using performance-enhancing drugs or steroids. Notably, his former rival Tyron Woodley once expressed concerns about the 28-year-old boxer's potential use of banned substances.

Ad

When Joe Rogan labeled Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight a 'sparring session'

In 2020, Jake Paul transitioned his career from being a YouTuber to a professional boxer. To date, the 'Problem Child' has faced notable opponents, securing victories in the majority of these encounters. Currently, Paul boasts a professional record of 11-1.

In his most recent fight, Paul achieved a dominant victory over Mike Tyson in November 2024. Despite the record-breaking viewership for the event, Joe Rogan expressed skepticism about how the fight unfolded.

Ad

In a talk with Peter Berg on his podcast, the UFC commentator discussed the vs. Tyson fight and stated:

"It looked like sparring to me... I wouldn’t wanna speculate ’cause I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But my educated assessment?... Yes, it looked like sparring; it didn’t look like a fight."

Check out Rogan's comments below (2:08):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.