“You must not attack randomly” - Nong-O reveals biggest lesson he learned in close loss to Kongthoranee

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama said every strike he'll throw towards Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will now have an intended purpose. The 38-year-old legend felt he had headhunted too much in their first meeting, resulting in a razor-close split decision defeat at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.

According to Nong-O, he paid dearly for this lack of patience, something he already addressed heading into his rematch with Kongthoranee this coming Friday.

The pair of elite Thai warriors will duke it out for a second time in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"I think the key in this fight might be attack and timing," Nong-O told ONE Championship.

He added:

"You must not attack randomly, but pick a shot, making sure that every shot you make can damage your opponent."

To be fair, the 38-year-old icon looked impressive in his flyweight Muay Thai debut and had his younger opponent on the ropes early on. However, Kongthoranee was simply a masterful tactician who was able to make adjustments as the fight wore on.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness this epic rematch free as it happens live in US Primetime

Nong-O eyes world title shot if he beats Kongthoranee

A victory over Kongthoranee will indeed be both utterly satisfying and extremely rewarding for the great Nong-O.

Apart from getting even with his tormentor, Nong-O can also take the third-ranked Kongthoranee's place in the 135-pound Muay Thai rankings and perhaps be the next man in line for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne.

He said in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive:

"I hope every one of my fans watch me. Thank you for your support. I want everyone to watch my fight. I’ll do my best to win, and I want to have to take a shot at the belt again."

