“You must work with your team” - Nabil Anane preaches the importance of teamwork to find success in combat sports

Martial arts, in general, is considered an individual sport for the most part. But for Nabil Anane, it takes solidarity and a strong support system to truly succeed at the highest levels.

The 20-year-old Thai-Algerian phenom once again proved that he is wise beyond his years with his incredibly insightful take about the importance of teamwork for fighters.

According to the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, he wouldn't have been able to realize his full potential without the help of his coaches and teammates at Venum Training Camp:

“Once you are in the ring, it’s just you and your opponent, for sure. But before that, you must work with your team," Anane told ONE.

Nabil Anane certainly has the physical tools and immense talent to become one of the best strikers in the world. However, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout is humble enough to admit that it took a village for him to get to the level that he is today.

After losing his ONE debut to two-division and two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9, Anane went back to the drawing board.

With the guidance of his peers and family, Anane racked off six straight victories since and earned himself a rematch with 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Nabil Anane vows to get even against his tormentor Superlek

An undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will be crowned on March 23 when Nabil Anane and Superlek run it back in a world title unification bout at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The 20-year-old tower had to climb the ladder just to get a chance to right his earlier wrong against arguably the pound-for-pound best striker on the planet.

After beating formidable opposition like Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, and most recently, Nico Carrillo, Anane will enter his rematch with Superlek with the utmost confidence. The interim 145-pound Muay Thai titleholder told ONE:

"It was a big lesson, and I learned a lot in that fight. I’m sure that it’s not going to be the same this time.”

Don't miss the epic ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang spectacle, which will air live via global PPV at watch.onefc.com.

