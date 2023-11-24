“You need to become better every day” – Chingiz Allazov says ‘there is no limit to perfection’

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov believes there is no limit when it comes to obtaining perfection.

Aside from a brief setback in his ONE Championship debut, ‘Chinga’ has been about as perfect as one can get.

Earning three straight victories to win the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship, Chingiz Allazov added 26 pounds of ONE gold to his prestigious silver strap following a stunning second-round knockout of Thai sensation Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Even though Allazov has climbed to the top of the mountain in a decisive fashion, he believes there is always room for improvement.

“You need to understand that there is no limit to perfection, you need to become better every day and understand that you are doing this for yourself."

He added:

“When there is a challenge, you will know what you can do in a fight, and therefore it will be easy for me.”

Chingiz Allazov is staying ready for the next challenge

After claiming his first ONE world title Chingiz Allazov had no intentions of resting on his laurels. He returned to work in the gym, staying ready for an inevitable clash with multi-time kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

Squaring off at ONE Fight Night 13 in August, Allazov delivered another championship-level performance, earning a unanimous decision following five rounds of entertaining action.

Once again, Allazov went right back to work, knowing that his next challenger wouldn’t be too far behind.

“Yes, of course, there will be a new name, I will be even stronger, even smarter, and still mentally [the best] in all aspects. Since I just turned 30 years old, these past two years have been extremely important.”

