“You need an elevator to get up there” - Denis Puric jokes that Superlek shouldn’t bother hitting towering Nabil Anane’s chin

Standing at a towering 6-foot-4, Nabil Anane is indeed a nightmare opponent for everyone at 145 pounds.

So far, only Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been able to defeat the Algerian-Thai superstar, and even he had trouble landing a hit on Anane's chin.

These two world-class strikers will run it back at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in a highly-awaited bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification battle at Saitama Super Arena.

Among those excited for this epic slugfest is Denis Puric, who joked about Anane's ridiculous height and length. According to 'The Bosnian Menace', Superlek already managed to chop down Anane by attacking his lower half and should once again stick to the same game plan on March 23.

Puric quipped in a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive:

"You need an elevator to get up there, you know what I mean? So like, chop the legs, hit the body, chop the legs. It’s what he does. He does what he does, man. Turn the goddamn machine on and let it kick."

Before Nabil Anane's incredible six-fight winning streak, Superlek gave him a humbling lesson in 2023. 'The Kicking Machine' bridged the gap by blasting the Team Mehdi Zatout athlete's lower half, before finishing him off with a crushing body hook.

We'll soon see if Superlek can replicate the feat in the blockbuster ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. Watch the full event live via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Denis Puric shares what Nabil Anane must do to pull off upset vs. Superlek

Nabil Anane has the physical tools and immense talent to hang with the best fighters in the world. He already proved that in his most recent match, where he won the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt with a resounding finish of Nico Carrillo.

As far as Denis Puric is concerned, the 20-year-old should apply the lessons from his initial loss to Superlek and do a much better job managing the distance this time around.

'The Bosnian Menace' said Anane must take advantage of his physical gifts, adding:

"He's got to keep him away, man. He's got to use his reach. Man, keep him away, use that teep, jab, teep, and then f***ing throw that kick while he's wide and away because bro, that guy, his leg reaches the other side of the ring, so you know. Keep him away."

