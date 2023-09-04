"You don't need a finger" - Pat Barry and hilarious references take over as image of Rose Namajunas' terribly injured right hand emerges

Rose Namajunas lost her flyweight debut at UFC Fight Night 226 to Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision. 'Thug Rose' broke her pinky finger during the first round of the bout. Mixed martial arts analyst Ariel Helwani shared a photo of the injury to Instagram, captioning the post:

"This is how Rose Namajunas’ right hand looked last night when she took off her gloves. The injury happened in the first. (📷 @hypeordie)"

Fans reacted to the injury by questioning the strategy of her coach and fiance Pat Barry. @ohnotmyjoe claimed she needs to find a new coach:

"She needs to get rid of Berry as a coach. She tells him the finger is broke and he says to stop throwing kicks. She should have gone for more takedown since she wasn't going to use one of her hands"

@sebastiananthonyridesagain had a similar point, while adding Namajunas should bring back Trevor Wittman:

"Pat told her to stop Throwing kicks even though they're working after the first round.because her finger was broken is exactly why she should've thrown more kicks. She needs Trevor back."

@dannyphantom_audio stated:

"Pat Barry’s horrible advice is just “use the left hand” instead of telling her to do anything else or trying to help. Where were her kicks? Pat is the worst part of Rose’s fighting"

@mineratron believes Barry neglected his duties as a coach:

"@rosenamajunas wants to get a new team after that! “You don’t need a finger right now” just listen to me! C**t sent her back in there like that. First and foremost should’ve popped her finger back in! Talk about duty of care neglected?! 🤯"

What advice did Pat Barry give Rose Namajunas after her injury?

While Rose Namajunas broke her finger in the first round of her bout against Manon Fiorot, Pat Barry did not seem concerned with the injury. The former two-time women's strawweight champion approached her corner after the round, saying:

"I think my finger's broke."

Barry responded:

"Alright then leave it. You don't need a finger right now. You need to be close."

Despite the injury, Namajunas was able to finish the three-round fight. She was, however, unsuccessful in her attempt to win her women's flyweight debut. It is unclear if she will remain in the division or move back to women's strawweight.