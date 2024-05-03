"You need to wait" - Canelo Alvarez shares thoughts on Ryan Garcia's failed PED test, urges fans to "wait and see what happened"

Canelo Alvarez has chimed in with his take regarding Ryan Garcia's failed PED (Performance Enhancing Drug) tests.

Former WBC interim lightweight champion Garcia beat WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney via majority decision on April 20, 2024. However, since 'KingRy' missed weight, Haney retained the WBC super lightweight championship.

On May 1, 2024, the VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) issued a letter to multiple outlets regarding 'KingRy' having tested positive for PEDs. Per ESPN, Garcia's test samples from the day before and the day of the boxing match were positive for the banned PED ostarine.

The PED 19-norandrosterone was also reportedly discovered in his A-sample, but further analysis is to be conducted before confirmation of the same. It was also highlighted that Garcia has a 10-day time period to request the testing of his B-sample.

Devin Haney lambasted his longtime rival over the alleged PED use. On the other hand, Ryan Garcia refuted the accusations and suggested that his use of an Ashwagandha supplement might have caused the positive drug tests.

Expand Tweet

Boxing megastar and current undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez was asked about the 25-year-old Ryan Garcia's positive drug tests during a media scrum. He opined that people ought to refrain from passing judgment right away. The 33-year-old stated:

"You need to wait. You don't need to judge very early, right? You need to wait and see what happened. And then, we can talk about it. Yeah?"

Alvarez added:

"I don't know what happened with him. I don't know exactly what is going on. I don't have anything to say right now. I'm surprised. Yes. Because, I know Ryan, and I don't think he would [*unintelligible]."

Check out Alvarez's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia is no stranger to Canelo Alvarez and his team

Ryan Garcia had a highly-publicized split with Eddy Reynoso, who happens to be the legendary Canelo Alvarez's longtime trainer. Reynoso notably trained Garcia over the course of five fight camps until they parted ways in 2022.

Speaking to ESPN that year, 'KingRy' implied that Reynoso wasn't giving him adequate time and attention, adding that it was simply time to move to a different camp and evolve. Amid the Garcia-Reynoso split, Alvarez seemed to criticize 'KingRy' and question his work ethic.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Garcia indicated that Alvarez was well aware of his (Garcia's) mental health struggles during that time. 'KingRy' claimed he was, therefore, befuddled as to why Alvarez cast aspersions on his work ethic.

Despite the turbulence in their relationship following the split, he and Alvarez eventually mended fences with each other. Earlier this year (2024), they expressed their appreciation for one another over their shared Mexican heritage. Garcia even noted that he'd spoken to Reynoso and buried the hatchet.

Presently, Garcia's victory over Haney is under investigation over the PED test failures, and his next move remains unclear. Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia on May 4, 2024.

Expand Tweet