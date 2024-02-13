“You never really know what to expect” – Lito Adiwang says elite training in Bali has helped him stay on top of his game

Lito Adiwang believes his new sparring partners at SOMA Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia, have equipped him with all the necessary tools to ace his next assignment on the global stage on February 16.

That evening, ‘Thunder Kid’ meets Danial Williams in a key strawweight MMA fixture, and it is one that excited the Filipino talent due to the interesting clash of styles on offer.

Hence, to tackle ‘Mini T’s all-around traits – a solid chin, concussive punching power, and ability to switch tactics on the fly – he believes the variety of athletes at the Bali-based outfit makes it a perfect place to prepare for what may come his way at ONE Fight Night 19.

With access to a wealth of high-level training partners with different styles, the 30-year-old believes his arsenal has hit its peak just in time for his upcoming contest inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang said:

“Each time I spar, since it’s a different fighter, I get surprised and thrown off-guard by their style. We try to emulate real fight situations because in a fight, you never really know what to expect.”

Thus far, the move has paid dividends for the talented Filipino warrior, who sought fresher avenues after parting ways with Team Lakay and a short stint at HIIT Studio in Bali.

Under the tutelage of Mike Ikilei and Yousef Wehbe, Lito Adiwang's strides in his skill set showed in his win over Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 in November last year.

He hopes it will be the same plot when he faces Williams inside the Mecca of Muay Thai later this week.

Lito Adiwang warns Williams that he will have ‘a lot of things to offer’ on February 16

Being surrounded by world-class training partners clearly has benefited Lito Adiwang in a myriad of ways, and he vows to add some tricks in the mix against ‘Mini T’ at ONE Fight Night 19.

His highlight-reel victories on the global stage are already proof of what he can offer in every fight. However, he knows he has to bring that extra bit of magic to overcome the talented Australian-Thai fighter.

In the same interview, Lito Adiwang concluded:

“Sure, he’s faced a lot of World Champions, and I know for myself that I bring something different to the table. I’ll just have to show it in the ring. We can both be good strikers, but I believe styles make fights. I have a lot of things to offer that he hasn’t seen yet and I know that’s my key to victory.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.