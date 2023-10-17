"You have to peak throughout" - Michael Bisping details the one area where Alexander Volkanovski may lack more than first Islam Makhachev fight

Michael Bisping thinks that Alexander Volkanovski will be at a disadvantage in terms of cardio and stamina in the Islam Makhachev rematch.

The lightweight champion will take on the 145-pound king in a short-notice rematch at the UFC 294 pay-per-view event. It is scheduled to take place on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Makhachev was originally slated to defend the title against his predecessor Charles Oliveira. However, the Brazilian fighter was forced out of the contest due to a gruesome cut. Alexander Volkanovski stepped up to fight the dangerous Russian on 12 days' notice.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping analyzed the fight in a recent video on his YouTube channel. He noted:

“If we’re being honest, more than likely, Islam Makhachev is going to be better prepared. He’s going to be in better cardiovascular shape. He’s going to have better conditioning and stamina, okay?”

However, Bisping does not think that these advantages will put Makhachev light years ahead of the Australian when they fight. He added:

“Volkanovski isn’t the type of guy that blows up and gets out of shape, right? He said, ‘I don’t really get out of shape. I don’t use fitness overnight. I don’t really lose any fitness.’ He’s always training. Sure, you have to peak throughout an eight-week period. That is optimal. That’s what you're looking for. But sometimes you go out there and just swing, you never know! You might just connect!”

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the topic from the 2:21 mark of the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski is intent on finishing Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Alexander Volkanovski believes that an eight to 12-week training camp can sometimes be mentally and physically draining. He is approaching the short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev with a positive attitude and has faith in his ability to finish the lightweight champion long before the final bell.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Volkanovski said:

“I believe I finish it. I think you're going to see one of the most dangerous Volkanovskis you've ever seen. Purely because I can't afford to do anything else. That's how I'm looking at it.”

The UFC featherweight champion added:

"It's like I'm looking at it, 'Alright. Let's do this,' you know? We're going in for the kill!"

Watch Alexander Volkanovski discuss the fight from the 8:22 mark of the video below: