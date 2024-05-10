“You are a phenomenon” - MMA legend Jose Aldo shows his props to Fabricio Andrade after working out in Brazil

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade had the opportunity to train alongside combat sports legend Jose Aldo.

He captioned his post:

"Tonight has @josealdojunioroficial back for a farewell fight, I'm very happy to have been able to train, talk and learn from him, about fighting and also about life, good fight and blast monster you are an example for all of us," Andrade wrote on Instagram.

Responding to Andrade's social media post, Aldo showed his appreciation for the time he had working with the ONE world titleholder.

"Thanks for the workouts brother!" Aldo wrote in response. "You are a phenomenon!"

Thus far, Fabricio Andrade is a perfect 6-0 in mixed martial arts competition under the ONE Championship banner — including a world title-winning performance against former bantamweight MMA king John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 last year.

'Wonder Boy' returned to the ONE Championship ring in November for a kickboxing clash with current two-sport world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty. Since then, fight fans have been anxiously awaiting his return to MMA for his first defense of the bantamweight MMA crown.

Fabricio Andrade has three big rematches in mind for his immediate future

Since coming up short against 'The General' late last year, Fabricio Andrade has kept his focus on training and healing up his injuries. However, that doesn't mean 'Wonder Boy' hasn't been thinking long and hard about who he wants to face when he makes his highly anticipated return.

“I wanna fight all of them you know, I would like to fight Kwon [Won Il], knock him out, then go to [John] Lineker again, knock him out, and then we go to [Jonathan] Haggerty you know, we go to kickboxing again,” Andrade told the South China Morning Post.

Though he already holds a 62-second knockout victory over Kwon Won Il inside the Circle, the South Korean standout has looked nothing short of impressive in his last three outings, defeating Mark Abelardo, Artem Belakh, and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via KO.

That has moved Kwon Won Il into the No. 3 spot in the bantamweight MMA rankings, making a rematch with Andrade a viable option for Andrade's first world title defense.

Who do you want to see 'Wonder Boy' face when he makes his return later this year?