"You be picking and choosing kids" - Fans ask about Ryan Garcia's first-born daughter Rylie as she's left out from latest family photo

Ryan Garcia appears to have found himself on the receiving end of considerable criticism from certain sections of the combat sports community.

'KingRy' put forth a social media post comprising a collage of his latest family photographs, mainly featuring himself with his children. Nevertheless, Garcia's first-born child, his daughter Rylie, was conspicuously absent from the photo set. Fans soon reacted and lambasted him for the same.

Overall, Garcia has three children from two previous relationships. He has a daughter named Rylie (born March 2019) from Catherine Gamez.

Besides, 'KingRy' has a daughter known as Bela (born Dec. 2020) and a son named Henry (born Jan. 2024) with Andrea Celina. About an hour after the birth of their son Henry, Garcia's third child overall, he announced his divorce from Celina on social media.

Several fans in the combat and pop culture dominions have condemned Ryan Garcia's apparent treatment of his partners and children. While it's believed that the 25-year-old is co-parenting with his ex-partners, he's lately been scrutinized for allegedly discriminating between his children.

Celina herself had previously highlighted that the fighter neglects Gamez's daughter Rylie. Furthermore, as seen in a recent Instagram post by Garcia, the photos featured him, his second child Bela, and his third child Henry. 'KingRy's' statement in the post read as follows:

"Part of my reason why I do what I do. My Children will see who his dad is. My Children will have a great idea of a strong and brave man. My team will know what type of warrior they have. In the end it's for kingdom of Heaven."

Netizens took to the comments section of the post, with most commenters indicating that Garcia was wrong to have left out Rylie from the photo shoot. One fan insinuated that since 'KingRy's' post was specifically about his children, he's made an indefensible mistake by leaving Rylie out.

An Instagram user opined that a photograph of all three of the star boxer's children together would be great. Furthermore, another fan implied that Garcia tends to leave Rylie out of most of his social media posts; a sentiment echoed by many online. A commenter notably wrote:

"U be picking and choosing kids"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Ryan Garcia is on the cusp of professional glory amid personal embattlement

Ryan Garcia has lately been tremendously vocal with his socio-political opinions and quest to uncover malevolent societal elites and their clandestine criminal activities. Meanwhile, critics have questioned his mental state and the veracity of his shocking claims against the supposed antisocial elements he claims to be fighting.

Amid significant challenges in the personal sphere, Ryan Garcia is inching closer toward one of the biggest title fights of his boxing career. The American fighter of Mexican descent is booked to face fellow American and longtime rival, WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney. The Haney-Garcia fight will transpire on April 20, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Poll : What do you think of Ryan Garcia's latest training videos? Going good He won't win 0 votes View Discussion