"You probably won't believe me but..." - Jon Jones reveals what he thinks of former arch-rival Daniel Cormier in a Twitter Q&A

Jon Jones was quite active on social media during UFC 276. Jones not only tweeted comments about the action in the octagon but also held a Q&A session with fans. One fan asked the former light heavyweight champion about his feelings towards his former rival, Daniel Cormier.

'Bones' replied:

“I know you probably won’t believe me but at the end of the day I think of DC the same way I think of all my other past opponents. Was just a past opponent. Once we get the knuckle sandwiches out of the way, there’s really nothing to be mad about anymore”

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier had a heated rivalry in the UFC. It all started with a meeting after which the fighters didn’t like each other. It got much worse when ‘DC’ stepped in for the injured Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 178. In the lead-up to their fight, a brawl occurred at the press conference.

Watch Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier's brawl at the UFC 178 presser:

Jon Jones suffered an injury before the pay-per-view and the bout was moved to UFC 182. In the fight, ‘Bones’ walked away with a unanimous decision win. The two were set to rematch in the main event of UFC 200. However, Jones failed a drug test and Anderson Silva stepped in to take on 'DC', losing a three-rounder via unanimous decision.

After serving his suspension, Jones finally met Cormier for a rematch at UFC 214. This time, he won more comprehensively via a brutal third-round stoppage. However, 'Bones' once again failed a drug test, which resulted in his win being overturned to a no-contest and the belt being given to Cormier.

In July 2018, ‘DC’ became a two-division champion by beating Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. He relinquished the light heavyweight belt later that year, closing the chapter on his rivalry with Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones’ arrest last September

Jon Jones has a rich history of run-ins with the law. He has been involved in a vehicle accident and once had his title stripped for testing positive for cocaine. Furthermore, the former light heavyweight king was arrested for driving while intoxicated, with an open bottle of liquor by his side and a handgun under the seat.

He was most recently arrested in September 2021 after a UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. He and his family were staying at the Caesars Palace Hotel. His daughter asked the hotel’s security to call the police after a dispute between ‘Bones’ and his fiancee. During the arrest, Jones threatened police officers and headbutted the hood of their car.

The incident predictably made headlines. His former rival Daniel Cormier weighed in on the situation in a YouTube video:

“It makes me sad that his daughter said call the police. That’s the thing that saddens you. All those little things you’ve got to think that it doesn’t matter who you are, what type of person you are, those things have to really make you look within yourself and make a decision. Because no one’s perfect, but at a point you’ve got to make a decision for not only you, for your daughters, for your fiancee, for your family, for everything. I think right now is that time.”

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Jones' arrest in the video below:

