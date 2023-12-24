"You’re the goat bro” - Congratulations pour in for Israel Adesanya as ‘Stylebender’ documentary wins multiple awards as success of the film continues

Israel Adesanya has been congratulated by fans following the success of his 'Stylebender' documentary, which was released earlier this year.

The film chronicles his rise to becoming one of the biggest stars in the UFC, and the production recently won both Film of the Year and Documentary of the Year, according to an article posted on X by Adesanya.

The film was recently made available to citizens of New Zealand to stream online after the documentary's premiere several months ago.

Adesanya took to X to share the success of the documentary and posted this:

Fans were quick to send their good wishes to the former middleweight champion, with @truthfulufcfan declaring Adesanya as the best MMA fighter of all time. He wrote:

"You're the goat bro. Never change."

"Congrats"

"The man, the legend."

"Congratulations champ"

"King of the ring"

"Can't wait to watch it"

"@stylebender compliment of the season to you & your household..... Make sure say the jollof go round o...With love from Nigeria by a Nigerian"

Israel Adesanya shares an update on his return to the octagon

Israel Adesanya's previous appearance in the octagon came at UFC 293 against Sean Strickland.

'The Last Stylebender' was expected to dismantle his opponent with ease. Instead, he suffered one of the biggest upsets in title fight history.

Adesanya's performance was uncharacteristic, with even the UFC CEO Dana White sharing his surprise at the former champion's showing.

A month after his shocking defeat, Adesanya announced that he would be taking an extended break from MMA. Whilst there was speculation that he may be dealing with health-related issues, many felt that he deserved a break due to his incredible strength of schedule.

'The Last Stylebender' was in attendance at the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event held in Saudi Arabia this weekend, where he shared an update on his future. He said this:

"I'm taking my time... I had four fights in fourteen months, as a champion. In the UFC that's unheard of. I was the most active champion, not fighter, champion in the league. So, life has forced me to take some time off. And I will. But you will see me soon."

Watch the video below from 1:08: