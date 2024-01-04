"You’re not going to see him in 2025" – Chael Sonnen warns UFC against losing Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev may not continue in the UFC for long as things stand, according to Chael Sonnen.

Makhachev has only defended his title twice, and that too against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, without really taking on contenders from his own division. However, Sonnen believes that the fact that a rematch against Charles Oliveira seems most probable is telling of Makhachev's dominance over the division.

He warned that the UFC risked losing Makhachev abruptly, like Khabib Nurmagomedov, if they did not maximize his potential by pushing him to a higher weight class.

Sonnen said:

“A rematch is absolute proof that you've cleaned out a division... Islam has already done a rematch. And now he is openly saying, I don’t want to do rematches. And they’re going to find a way, they’re going to roll Charles out, they will wrap him in bubble tape so he can’t put a paper cut above his eye…. They’re going to do that match. And they’re going to find out a lot sooner than they would have to find out that Islam is done… I know if he keeps the schedule, he contractually has the right to have, which is three fights. If he keeps that in 2024, you’re not going to see him in 2025.”

Check out his comments on Islam Makhachev below (1:06):

Bo Nickal weighs in on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Leon Edwards fight

UFC middleweight Bo Nickal weighed in on a potential champion vs champion clash between Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards.

Nickal discussed fighters moving up and down weight classes but gave the edge to the heavier fighter, such as backing Khamzat Chimaev to win against Edwards and predicting a close fight for Makhachev against the welterweight champion.

Nickal also detailed how Makhachev's tendency to engage on his feet against an adept striker like 'Rocky' could impact their matchup. He said:

“I think there are guys that are going to be able to give him some resistance and stuff. If Khamzat goes back down, that’s a freaking tough fight for him. Islam would be a tough fight for him, as well, but I think that’s really competitive, in my opinion. I feel like Khamzat comes down, he would probably beat him up. But Islam coming up, even though he’s a big 55’er, Leon’s big. Leon can freaking strike. Colby was able to hold him down a good amount, so who knows? And Leon’s smart, he keeps his cool so, I don’t know. And Islam, he’s not 100 percent grappler. He tries to strike a lot with all the guys he’s fought pretty much.”

Check out his full comments below (13:55):