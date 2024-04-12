"You're a grown man" - Ryan Garcia reacts to David Benavidez apologizing for drunk interview, predicts Canelo Alvarez will beat him

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia has addressed David Benavidez's much-discussed interview with DAZN, in which the latter appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

'The Monster' was in attendance for a Matchroom Boxing event in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. During the headlining matchup, Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos, a DAZN interviewer spoke to Benavidez. The Arizona-born KO artist looked to be slurring, something that is generally associated with someone who's inebriated.

Watch the interview below:

Benavidez subsequently took to his Instagram and apologized to his fans and followers. 'The Monster' suggested that he consumed too many drinks and "made a complete fool" of himself, adding that it will "never happen again."

During a media scrum, Ryan Garcia was asked about the situation, to which he responded by asserting that Benavidez shouldn't apologize. 'KingRy' implied that those responsible for the interview ought to have exercised discretion and refrained from interviewing the boxer when he was drunk. Garcia stated:

"He should not say sorry. It's your day off. You do whatever the f**k you want. People get drunk all the time. It's the network's issue for recording him while he was drunk. Why record him when he's drunk? Why are you apologizing, though? That's a crazy move. You're a grown man. You can do what you want."

Check out Garcia's comments below (0:15):

Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez: Ryan Garcia breaks down fight, picks Alvarez in potential matchup

Ryan Garcia is set to fight WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney for the latter's title on April 20, 2024. Meanwhile, WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez has been campaigning for a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez.

During the aforementioned scrum, as seen in the video above (at the 0:57 mark), Garcia asserted "that Canelo would beat him (Benavidez)." He indicated that the drunk interview, which has generated significant buzz around Benavidez, is unlikely to pique Alvarez's interest.

'KingRy' alluded to Canelo Alvarez's star power and pointed out that the undisputed kingpin can do whatever he wants and will fight David Benavidez when he wants to.

Acknowledging that the 27-year-old Benavidez is a young, hungry lion, Garcia still picked the 33-year-old Alvarez. Citing Alvarez's experience, counter-punching and more, 'KingRy' foresees the legendary boxer beating 'The Monster.' The 25-year-old said:

"David does get countered a lot. He just has a chin, and he has a ferocious mindset. But you get touched the wrong way -- boom! -- you might not wake up."