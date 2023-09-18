"You’re so hard to root for" - Dan Hooker's stance on punishment for false accusations by women receives mixed reactions from MMA fans

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker recently expressed his opinion on the consequences that a false accusation from a woman should face.

Hooker quoted a post from former UFC welterweight Jake Shields on X (formerly known as Twitter) and stated his disagreement with Shields' opinion that a woman who falsely accuses a man of r*pe should face long-term imprisonment as a punishment.

Shields argued that increasing instances of false accusations make it more difficult for victims of abuse to speak out and go up against their offenders. Fans on X were not entirely onboard with either fighters' stance.

Hooker wrote:

"Strange hill to die on."

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Some fans reacted in disagreement with Hooker and sided with Shields.

"You’re so hard to root for sometimes"

"I don’t agree with him on a lot of things. But he might be right on this one."

"Too many cases of innocent men being accused of r*pe and having their life and career ruined, the only way to stop this is to hand out prison sentences to these false accusers."

"Elaborate? I see nothing wrong with that. Women have been ruining men's lives with false allegations, the ones we know of were egregious... Imagine how many have happened that haven't been disproven. Where I come from, there are consequences for your actions"

Other fans agreed with Dan Hooker and hit back at Shields' opinion.

"Unfortunately, he knows what he is doing. His followers have been increasing, and engagement has been up since he been 24/7 posting stuff that will get a reaction. He gets more incel followers while the X algorithm keeps shoving him in the rest of our faces."

"Ain't no way he typed this all out, read it for mistakes and thought: "yup, this is a good thing""

Check out the fans' comments on X below:

Fans comment on Dan Hooker's opinion. [via X]

Matt Frevola includes Dan Hooker in his upcoming fight plans

UFC lightweight Matt Frevola is on a three-fight win streak and has a clear outline of his upcoming schedule.

He discussed his plans on the Morning Kombat show and stated his intentions to take on Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker before going up against Justin Gaethje for the BMF title and then featuring in a title shot.

"[Pimblett's] got a lot of hype. The buildup, the atmosphere is what I'm looking forward to. I think after I beat Paddy, hopefully at MSG, I think we're two fights away from a title fight. I beat Paddy and then maybe I beat Dan Hooker after that, and then maybe I beat Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt after that. And then we fight for the title."

Check out Frevola's full comments on YouTube [23:36]: