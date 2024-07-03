"You're doing what you love" - Anatoly Malykhin gets candid on why some older fighters overstay their welcome in MMA

After becoming the first-ever three-weight world champion earlier this year at ONE 166, the incredible momentum of Anatoly Malykhin shows no signs of slowing down.

The undefeated Russian has continued to go from strength to strength with each performance under the ONE Championship banner.

Through utilizing his striking, speed, grappling, and fight IQ, Malykhin has been able to avoid taking any significant damage in his fights.

This is usually a serious concern for fighters, especially those who compete in the heavier weight classes where one single blow can change the trajectory of a fight in an instant.

Anatoly Malykhin recognizes this but he also has a deeper understanding of why many choose to compete when they may be past their primes.

He understands that most martial artists get into the sport for a love and passion for it rather than anything else, meaning it can be hard to step away. He spoke about this in a recent interview with Red Corner MMA:

"To avoid excess damage, it is important to know when to stop. But, it's hard to stop because you're doing what you love. You think: 'I got another one in me'."

Watch the full interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin still has plenty of gas left in the tank

How long he still has left in his career isn't a major concern for Anatoly Malykhin, especially if he plans to stay at heavyweight for most of his fights.

Heavyweights tend to compete longer into their careers than others, and the champion is still the fastest and most athletic of the contenders that surround him.

He's undoubtedly a super athlete, as proven when he went all the way down to middleweight at ONE 166 to stop Reinier de Ridder for a second time and win his third world championship.

Malykhin is now set to return and make his debut on US soil when he defends his heavyweight title in the main event of ONE 169 in Atlanta on November 8.

