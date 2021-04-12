"You're the mark I was going after" - Tony Ferguson details his training session with former UFC welterweight champion

Tony Ferguson has revealed his experience of working alongside Georges St-Pierre and the interaction El Cucuy had with the UFC Hall of Famer.

Ferguson admitted that watching GSP knock other guys out at 170 whilst the former was also competing in the same division was a humbling experience.

It made El Cucuy realize that emulating the retired welterweight fighter's dominance in the Octagon was the benchmark he wanted to go after.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Tony Ferguson regarded St-Pierre as one of the humblest Mixed Martial Artists out there. El Cucuy only had praise for the former UFC welterweight champion and also labeled St-Pierre as the "BOAT."

"I try not to sample from too many people, you gotta remember. George was at 170 pounds when I was knocking everybody out at 170 pounds, so when I got to see George it was a humbling moment. Kinda like, 'Oh man, you're the mark I was going after'. You're the target or it was a completely different approach in the respect to be able to be around somebody."

Ferguson further added that instead of being called the Greatest Of All Time, he'd rather bill himself as the Best Of All Time (BOAT).

El Cucuy went on to call GSP "very humble" and claimed that the former welterweight champion's approach to the game was very "bushido-like."

"Not everybody's like talking about GOAT, right? I'm always talking about BOAT, which is Best of All Time. I call me the BOAT and he's a BOAT too. He's a good dude, he's very humble. His approach to the game is very bushido-like."

Tony Ferguson will next fight at UFC 262

Tony Ferguson's next UFC fight is scheduled for May 15th and the returning El Cucuy will fight Beneil Dariush in a huge lightweight bout. On the back of two losses in the 155-lbs division, Ferguson will aim to get back on winning terms against the dangerous Dariush.

In his last Octagon outing, Tony Ferguson lost to Charles Oliveira, with the fight being completely dominated by the latter. And prior to his loss against Do Bronx, Ferguson's winning streak was brought to an end by Justin Gaethje.