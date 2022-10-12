"You're never going to see Nate Diaz do anything with the WWE" - Chael Sonnen claims "scum of the Earth" WWE has no intent of doing anything with UFC veteran

Chael Sonnen believes we will never see Nate Diaz in a paid contract role with the WWE. Sonnen's comments come after the Stockton slugger recently teased a move to the pro wrestling organization.

According to Sonnen, Diaz might be invited to a WWE event or shown on their cameras but will never be offered an official contract. The 45-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"You're never going to see Nate Diaz do anything with the WWE. Never. Not something that's paid. They might give him a ticket, they might flash the camera to him but that's not paid, that's not a contract."

Giving his reasons, Sonnen explained that WWE never reveals the name of a star who'll feature in the promotion beforehand. 'The American Gangster' believes the WWE is merely in talks with Diaz to gain some attention. The former UFC fighter added:

"The WWE is the scum of the earth. But they are very good at getting attention. So the fact that the WWE told us that they are talking with Nate means they have absolutely no intent of doing anything with Nate. They've now already won. They got the headlines, they got the dialog, it cost them a grand total of nothing. You don't have any star that's ever gone to the WWE that you were told ahead of time. It's on the moment, it's live, it's a surprise."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments (7:45) below:

RIZIN is plotting Nate Diaz vs. Floyd Mayweather

Nate Diaz exhausted his UFC contract with a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last month. There is a ton of speculation about Diaz's post-UFC career with no dearth of choices for the Stockton slugger.

Diaz has previously hinted at a potential boxing match against Jake Paul and also claimed that he will be launching his own promotion Real Fight Inc. More recently, Japanese promotion RIZIN has revealed that it is keen to book a fight between Diaz and Floyd Mayweather.

While RIZIN has already staged two events featuring 'Money', they were against Japanese kickboxers. The promotion is now seemingly targeting the international audience by pitting Diaz opposite Mayweather. RIZIN President Nobuyuki Sakakibara recently told MMA Mania:

“We do think we’re at a point where we can’t just only focus on the Japanese market anymore. We have to target the international audience. So, with that said, Floyd’s opponent doesn’t have to be a Japanese fighter anymore. It’s just one possibility thinking about the future. Not only Floyd’s opponent, but Nate Diaz as an individual has a great amount of character, fight style, and a great following internationally."

