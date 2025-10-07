"You’re the next guy" - Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira's team share heartfelt respect for Jiri Prochazka after UFC 320

Alex Pereira's coach and close friend Glover Teixeira recently expressed his admiration for Jiri Prochazka during their meeting after UFC 320. Teixeira hinted at Prochazka being the next possible challenger for Pereira's light heavyweight throne.Pereira fought Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320 on Saturday and showed off his devastating striking prowess by knocking out Ankalaev in the first round to reclaim his 205-pound belt. Pereira's team, which included Teixeira and Plinio Cruz, met Prochazka backstage at the T-Mobile Arena and praised the Czech fighter's professionalism:''Hey Jiri, the other camp was very weird to us, you know? Like, the way they talk, the way they laugh, you know? Like, weird camp. No respect. The coach, listen, if he talks to Alex, right? he's gonna step it up the gang. We don't talk, right? If I talk sh*t about Jiri, I'm not gonna step it up and go with him. When I fought him, maybe I could. But for you guys, we probably gonna see next, maybe, I don't know what's gonna happen. But you're the next guy, man. And all respect for you guys. All respect for your team. Respect for your team. All respect.''Check out Glover Teixeira's comments below (Via FULL SEND MMA X post):Prochazka also competed on the tenth pay-per-view card of the year, facing Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight bout. The 32-year-old displayed his resilience and secured a third-round knockout victory, making a strong case for himself as the next title contender.Notably, Prochazka fought Pereira twice inside the octagon. In their first meeting at UFC 295 in 2023, Prochazka suffered a second-round knockout defeat. The two faced each other in a rematch at UFC 303 last year, which again saw 'Poatan' prevail via second-round knockout.Jiri Prochazka discusses being emotional after Alex Pereira's title win at UFC 320Alex Pereira became a two-time light heavyweight champion by defeating Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch at UFC 320.In the post-fight presser, Jiri Prochazka, who was moved to tears by Pereira's victory, shared his feelings:''I really wished him to win because all this bullshit what Ankalaev brought before and all these nonsenses, what he talked about himself, about others. So that was why I was happy because I saw really angry Alex going forward to Ankalaev and that was something what I needed to be in my fight, too...Yes, I believe I’m in position to get the belt. It doesn’t matter how. I will find a way.'' [3:28 of the interview]