"You're too old" - When Conor McGregor slammed "horrified" Dana White over a tattoo

Conor McGregor roasted Dana White for not liking his tattoos and explained what the UFC president's age had to do with it.

White was doing a bit for GQ Sports where he was guessing the UFC fighters by just looking at their tattoos. The first tattoo that popped up on the screen was the infamous Gorilla tattooed on 'The Notorious's' chest, and the UFC president was able to identify it immediately. After guessing correctly, he revealed what McGregor said to him when he said he didn't like the tattoo:

"That's Conor McGregor, he had no tattoos when he started. When Conor McGregor got that tattoo I was horrified and he said, 'You know why you don't like these tattoos? Cause you're too old."

Since his initial tattoo, McGregor has covered most of his body in ink with his chest and abdomen covered up, along with his left forearm and his spine. The Irishman's tattoos have become almost as synonymous as his name but Dana White is not a big fan of his tattoos. In the rest of the video, he was barely able to guess any other fighters based on their tattoos.

Take a look at a clip from the video below:

Conor McGregor reacts to the video of him and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson going viral

Conor McGregor and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson had a wholesome interaction in bonus footage released from TUF 31. McGregor had brought in 'Wonderboy' as a striking coach for a session and praised the American's skills. While he was getting a massage the Irishman spoke to him about his health and returning to the octagon:

"Wholesome content, I’m gettin a massage lad hahaha"

Take a look at the clip:

Conor McGregor and 'Wonderboy' Thompson were talking to each other about their injuries and Thompson revealed that he broke his hand in his last fight so he was getting back to full fitness. He also revealed that he was walking around at around 195 lbs currently. The American then asked McGregor to ball up his hand in a fist and was shocked at the size difference.

The Irishman's fist was much bigger than Thompson's. The pair then spoke about how tough it was to cut weight as they grow older but their bodies naturally gain more weight as they age. The internet loved the interaction and wanted to see the pair talk more about fighting.

