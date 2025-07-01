"You're scared" - Arman Tsarukyan vows to expose Ilia Topuria and takes shots at Spaniard for chasing Paddy Pimblett fight

Arman Tsarukyan recently expressed his frustration towards Ilia Topuria for avoiding a potential fight with him. Tsarukyan claimed that the Georgian-Spaniard is scared to face him in the octagon.

'El Matador' became the new lightweight champion at UFC 317 last weekend. As the top-ranked contender, Tsarukyan is speculated to be Topuria's first title defense opponent. However, contrary to expectations, the 155-pound champion seems more interested in fighting Paddy Pimblett..

In a post on X, Tsarukyan voiced his disappointment with Topuria and wrote:

"Running from the real contender only proves one thing - you’re scared. Deep down, you know exactly what happens if you ever step in there with me @Topuriailia"

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Topuria and Pimblett have a history of animosity toward each other. After the Georgian-Spaniard became the new UFC lightweight champion, he engaged in a heated exchange with the Brit at UFC 317. The confrontation escalated to the point where Topuria even shoved Pimblett.

Demetrious Johnson calls for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Ilia Topuria fight

Initially, many speculated that Arman Tsarukyan would be the fighter slated to challenge for the UFC lightweight championship. However, the recent confrontation between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett changed the entire dynamic.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Demetrious Johnson expressed his disapproval of a potential fight between Topuria and Pimblett. He also argued that Tsarukyan should be the one receiving the next title shot, saying:

"This is why I say it's [a] reality TV show. Obviously, Arman Tsarukyan is the No. 1 contender... but they're forcing this fight with Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria just because it's probably going to sell more. But I think the rightful person who should be getting the next title shot at lightweight is Arman Tsarukyan."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (3:49):

Tsarukyan is currently on a four-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. Meanwhile, Pimblett remains undefeated in the promotion and recently won his fight against Michael Chandler via TKO at UFC 314.

