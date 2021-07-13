"You're a star but you're an idiot" - Javier Mendez slams Conor McGregor

AKA coach Javier Mendez recently shared his views on Conor McGregor and the Irishman's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Mendez, who was also the head coach of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, openly voiced his dislike of McGregor in an interview with Helen Yee.

Javier Mendez revealed he had always harbored a dislike for Conor McGregor as 'Notorious' had crossed several boundaries with his trash talk. While Mendez acknowledged Conor's stardom, he considered McGregor an 'idiot' for the distasteful trash talk. When asked about the next potential opponent for Conor McGregor, Javier Mendez told Helen Yee:

"He's gonna fight whoever he wants to fight. He's calling the shots. And you know, love him or like him or love him or do not like him, it's like the guy's gonna do what he's gonna do. I don't like him. So I don't like what he does, I've never liked him. I think it's distasteful, you know, coming after wives and family and religion and then telling Dustin even after all this, 'I'm gonna kill you.' I mean come on man, this is a sport you know. Yeah you are a star, but you are an idiot. I'm sorry, he's an idiot. I don't like him. I don't like him at all."

Javier Mendez reveals what went wrong for Conor McGregor at UFC 264

According to Javier Mendez, Conor McGregor has displayed three different versions of himself since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. However, none of them resemble the best he has seen from the Irishman.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head:



“In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

Mendez believed it was Conor McGregor's lack of patience that led to his second consecutive loss against Dustin Poirier. Labeling McGregor a 'sniper' Javier Mendez told Helen Yee-

"The fighters, they control their own destiny. So it's whatever he wants to do but he's definitely fought different, you know. Like three different versions. This is not the best version that I've seen of him. I mean he was doing well but he made some crucial errors, just going down on the guillotine, thinking he could have that. I thought, trying too hard right off the bat. I mean, he's sniper, you know. Just take your time. That's what I think of him, he's a sniper. He's a guy that takes his time and he'll pick you apart. He's very good at that and he didn't do that."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh