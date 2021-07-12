"That's just evil" - Javier Mendez lashes out at Conor McGregor for 'unsportsmanlike' behavior 

Javier Mendez is no stranger to Conor McGregor's brash persona. The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach is familiar with the Irishman's trash talk, which he believes has always been uncalled for.

Mendez cites McGregor's "unsportsmanlike" behavior as a reason for his aversion towards the former UFC champion. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel 'Javier Mendez AKA Podcast', Mendez claimed McGregor crossed the line with his trash talk in the lead-up to UFC 264:

"I think he (Conor McGregor) really wanted (to win) this fight really, really bad. I mean really, really, bad that he went back to being the normal as***le that I normally know him to be. You don't talk about things like that, and again, here is Conor doing the unthinkable. It's being unsportsmanlike. I'm sorry, it's just that's why I don't like him. He's just an unsportsmanlike person."

Mendez, however, understands the business aspect of the fight game. He is aware fighters have to rely on verbal jabs to sell their scraps, but there's a limit to trash talk:

"It's like Khabib said: Evil lost, good won. To me, when you do that kind of thing, I don't care what kind of money you have, I don't care if there's something you don't have, that's evil. That's just evil. You're picking on wives, you're talking things like that. Stir up the trouble, no problem, but you don't need to go there. There are certain things you just don't need to do," said Mendez.

Conor McGregor made gun signs at Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right).

After Conor McGregor broke his leg in the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, he reportedly directed gun signs towards 'The Diamond'. Poirier seemed disgusted with the Irishman's behavior and was quick to disapprove of his antics.

The No.1-ranked lightweight also added McGregor threatened to kill him and his wife in their sleep as he sat against the octagon side following his horrific leg break. A video clip of McGregor allegedly making death threats has surfaced as well.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head:



“In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

Just as Poirier was walking out of the octagon after his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor also made distateful remarks about Poirer's wife, Jolie.

Edited by Harvey Leonard