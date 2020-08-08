Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach considers Conor McGregor as The Eagle's toughest challenge at Lightweight

Conor McGregor is still the toughest challenge at lightweight for Khabib Nurmagomedov according to The Eagle's coach, Javier Mendez. However, Mendez also revealed that Khabib would rather face Georges St-Pierre in a super-fight than entertaining a rematch against the Irishman.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor via submission at UFC 229 back in October 2018. It was a commanding performance by The Eagle as he won two out of three rounds before he made The Notorious One submit in the fourth.

Khabib stopped McGregor via neck crank in round 4 at UFC 229

The Irish superstar announced retirement back in May siting the lack of exciting options for him provided as the reason. But despite his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov's trainer Javier Mendez believes that Conor McGregor is still the best contender at Lightweight.

" For me hands down it's Conor McGregor, it' the toughest challenge he's ever had," Mendez told ESPN MMA.

"We'll see what Justin brings to the table but I still say Conor just based on what we went through."

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to fight GSP

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced he wants to fight GSP in April next year. According to Mendez, this might be Khabib's final fight and The Eagle will prioritize it over a much-speculated McGregor rematch.

"It was discussed on numerous occasions that 30-0 and leave a legacy but GSP definitely, definitely, definitely the legacy fight.

"If they can complete that and he's successful then I can see 30-0 and he's done.

"I think it's the greatest potential fight of all time. The one that may trump that is maybe Conor - Khabib 2.

'That could well be the biggest fight of all time because you know, Conor's got something to prove and Conor will come out of retirement just for that fight alone.

"But I don't know if Khabib will ever want to fight Conor that was the issue.

"That would be the problem for Khabib, there's no legacy fight it's a money fight and Khabib's never been about the money so he's been about legacy more than anything.

"He's not a greedy man, he never has been and that's not going to motivate him, you know, as the legacy fight will."

Should Khabib Nurmagomedov get past Gaethje, he will move to 29 career wins and definitely retiring at 30-0 will leave an enormous legacy behind.

McGregor has been vocal for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov ever since they had fought at UFC 229. Many experts, fellow fighters and the Irishman himself thought his head was not totally in the sport at that moment as he wasn't disciplined enough back then. McGregor believes, with a fully focused mindset and proper gameplan, he can definitely reverse the outcome should they fight again.

A rematch will provide the biggest pay-day for both fighters but Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn't entertained any rematch related enquiries as he feels McGregor hasn't yet proved himself as a top contender in the Lightweight division and it's not so important for his legcy as he has already defeated him. The Eagle wants to fight Georges St-Pierre in order to solidify his greatness.

But recently UFC president Dana White indicated that it is unlikely for GSP to ever fight again as he is currently doing commentary jobs for the UFC.

Will we ever see McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov sharing the octagon again? Let us know what you think.