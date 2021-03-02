"You’re still as dumb as you’ve always been" - Daniel Cormier reignites rivalry with former foe Jon Jones in latest tweet

Daniel Cormier has shot back at Jon Jones after the latter posted a video mocking DC. The clip was put up by Jones on Twitter for the latest comments made by Cormier about his knockout power.

The feud between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is certainly one of the fiercest rivalries in UFC history. Although Jones got the better of DC in both their meetings, it looks like the dispute between the two former champions hasn't been resolved yet.

In the latest episode of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier gave his take on Jon Jones' speculated move up to the 265 lbs division in 2021.

Having fought 'Bones' twice, DC said he doesn't think the former Light Heavyweight Champion has the power to knock out the giants in the Heavyweight division. Cormier also cited the fact that Jones couldn't knock out his recent opponents.

Disgruntled by DC's recent comments, Jones posted a video montage mocking Cormier's UFC 214 loss.

hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/oBAiNLLGo5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 2, 2021

In response, Daniel Cormier stated that the knockout by Jon Jones (UFC 214) was due to a kick and not a punch. DC ridiculed the former Light Heavyweight Champion and stated that the comments on his show seem to have provoked Bones.

Cormier also reminded Jon Jones of his past tribulations with USADA, the administrator of UFC anti-doping policy. The former double Champion also stated the UFC 214 fight "doesn't count" since Jones was caught cheating.

"There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly , this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue...... remember?" Cormier responded.

There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly , this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue...... remember? https://t.co/JMP2lVXP9R — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 2, 2021

What happened at the UFC 214 fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones?

Jon Jones had captured the Light Heavyweight belt by defeating Daniel Cormier in a rematch between the two at UFC 214.

In round three of their highly anticipated rematch, Bones threw a head kick that rocked Daniel Cormier. Jones followed this with a flurry of punches and was declared victorious via TKO. However, Jones was found to have tested positive for Turinabol after UFC 214 and was eventually stripped of his championship.

Even after DC has announced his retirement from the sport, it appears that his differences with Jon Jones have not been settled yet.