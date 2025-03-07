"You're in a suicide cult" - Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz go no-holds barred about CNN's take on how podcast culture can impact left-leaning politics

Episode #2285 of The Joe Rogan Experience welcomed stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz to the podcast. Together, Rogan and Schulz discussed the current sociopolitical climate in the United States and took aim at CNN.

Ad

The success that Rogan's podcast has enjoyed among those who subscribe to American right-wing politics has become a topic of discussion among the left. This allegedly prompted CNN to claim that Rogan and many high-profile podcasters, most of whom are right-wingers, are part of a corporate-financed network.

The longtime UFC commentator, though, begs to differ. Instead, he chalks it up to the fact most right-wing podcasters were friends before their political leanings were ever in the public eye. Rogan said:

Ad

Trending

"I saw once CNN, after the election, they were talking about us. And they were talking about how there's this network of podcasts that are interconnected, that's been financed and this huge corporate financed network. It's so stupid. No, it's actually just a bunch of friends, you f*cking idiots. We just happen to do each other's podcasts."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It was at this point that Rogan went on the offensive, subjecting the American left wing to a vitriolic tirade. He continued:

"But they were trying to sort it out. Like, 'They support each other. They go on each other's shows, and they're all in this together. Well, we need that on the left.' Good luck. You guys cancel each other if your f*cking Ukraine flag is too small. You f*cking talk sh*t about each other for not having trans kids. You guys are out of your minds. You're not going to sync up together. You're in a suicide cult."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan lambasting CNN's assumption about right-wing podcasts (55:57):

Ad

Rogan's podcast is widely credited with swaying countless American voters to vote for Donald Trump in the recent 2024 U.S. presidential elections. So, it comes as no surprise that there is growing interest in the political effect podcasts have on viewers.

Joe Rogan has welcomed Andrew Schulz to his podcast several times

As is the case with many of Joe Rogan's most high-profile guests, Andrew Schulz is a common sight in his studio. He has been a guest of the JRE podcast for six years now, having appeared on the podcast 9 times on episodes #1265, #1314, #1488, #1580, #1695, #1846, #1960, #2132, and #2285.

Ad

Check out one of Andrew Schulz's appearances on Joe Rogan's podcast:

Schulz has also become an interviewer of MMA fighters, having welcomed former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley to his podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.