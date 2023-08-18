"You're wrestling Hasbulla?" - Footage of Paulo Costa grappling with partner much smaller than Khamzat Chimaev has fans concerned

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa is scheduled to take on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev at the upcoming UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. 'Borz' is one of the finest grapplers in the promotion. Hence, Costa seems busy brushing up his grappling skills for good measure.

However, footage of one of 'Borrachinha's' recent grappling sessions has led fans to believe that the Brazilian is perhaps not ready to go toe-to-toe with the highly touted Chechen-born Swede.

In the footage, Costa can be struggling to keep up with a smaller opponent. Suffice it to say, fans had a field day with the video, poking fun at the fighter.

"You're wrestling hasbulla?"

"The fact that his guy is so much smaller than you and is able to keep the roll very competitive makes this fight scary. Paulo, you need more Secret Juice!"

"Khamzat is a lot bigger than that."

"He's not big enough to control/hold you down."

"Paulo struggling with a smaller guy, Khamzat @KChimaev will ragdoll you bro, you need to wrestle bigger guys for training."

"I’ve seen bears with better takedowns than Brazilian jiu jitsu practitioners."

"This opponent was more like a 🐶 …but @KChimaev is a 🐺!!"

"You're b*m who is afraid to compete at your natural weight class, you're 205er lil bro, you're a weight bully I'm not even fan of kumshot but I hope he starched your nerd face split into two. Bumlo is a washed fighter."

"If this is who’s helping [you] w[ith] wrestling you’re f****d. He’s nowhere big enough to compare to khamzat."

Khamzat Chimaev says he's going to make Paulo Costa "cry" in Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev has been unstoppable at the UFC so far. From his three-round war against Gilbert Burns to his quick finish over Kevin Holland, 'Borz' has become somewhat of a bogeyman in the premier promotion.

Now the Chechen-born Swede has a tall order in front of him in the form of the Brazilian powerhouse Paulo Costa. However, Chimaev is confident he'll make light work of the former middleweight title challenger when they lock horns at the Etihad Arena.

Speaking to TNT Sports' Caroline Pearce at the UFC London card last month, he said:

"[My plan for Abu Dhabi is] Smash, smash somebody make money... Make that guy [Costa] cry, go home. Be in Brazil, you know. Nobody likes him, all Brazilians like me, they support me. That guy is not Brazilian. So [I'm] going to go smash this guy, make him cry."

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (2:23):