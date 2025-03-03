  • home icon
  "You really can't stop against him" - Danny Kingad hopes to get a trilogy fight with Yuya Wakamatsu to settle unfinished business

“You really can’t stop against him” - Danny Kingad hopes to get a trilogy fight with Yuya Wakamatsu to settle unfinished business

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 03, 2025 13:26 GMT
Danny Kingad (L) and Yuya Wakamatsu (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Danny Kingad (L) and Yuya Wakamatsu (R) | Image by ONE Championship

With one victory over the other, Danny Kingad believes his chapter with fellow ranked flyweight MMA contender Yuya Wakamatsu is far from over.

'The King' hopes to earn himself another chance to share the ONE Circle with 'Little Piranha' in a trilogy match, especially if he wins the vacant flyweight MMA world title on March 23.

The Japanese star will take on former 135-pound MMA kingpin Adriano Moraes in the blockbuster ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang inside the fabled grounds of Saitama Super Arena.

Kingad, for his part, was on the verge of vying for 26 pounds of gold but, unfortunately, lost his last two bouts against Wakamatsu and Moraes, respectively.

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate did beat Wakamtsu in their initial meeting in 2018 but dropped the ball in their rematch at ONE 165 last year.

In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, the Filipino warrior shared what he'll do to emerge victorious in a trilogy with Yuya Wakamatsu:

"If ever I get to fight him again, I’ll have to work on my takedowns. That will be the one that will beat him, score the takedowns, and control him. You really can’t stop against him, you just have to go at him constantly throughout the fight."
Danny Kingad says Adriano Moraes will face a much different Yuya Wakamatsu

Adriano Moraes has also bested Yuya Wakamatsu in combat before submitting him at ONE X back in 2022.

This time, however, Danny Kingad believes 'Little Piranha' improved immensely and should give the former flyweight MMA world champion a much tougher fight.

After all, he made the same mistake of underestimating the Japanese star in their last match-up.

"The last fight I had with Yuya, the striking was really there," Kingad told Sportskeeda MMA. "You really can't take away power, then I saw how he improved with his takedowns and how he uses his BJJ."

Edited by Tejas Rathi
