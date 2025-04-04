  • home icon
“You stay still, you get forgotten about” - Lyndon Knowles explains decision to to join ONE’s elite striking ranks

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 04, 2025 08:46 GMT
Lyndon Knowles - Photo by ONE Championship
Lyndon Knowles - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Championship newcomer and former WBC Muay Thai heavyweight champion Lyndon Knowles took a major risk in joining the world's largest martial arts organization. Knowles is ready to step inside the ONE ring for the very first time this weekend, and he says he's ready to put it all on the line.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Knowles talked about making a mark on the global stage of ONE Championship.

youtube-cover
'Knowlesy' said:

"In life, if you stay still, you get forgotten about. And ONE certainly doesn't do that. I can see more and more people joining the roster. And I mean, who doesn't enjoy two big guys trying to knock each other out?"

Knowles is set to make his ONE debut against two-division, two-sport kingpin Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lyndon Knowles put in the old-fashioned elbow grease to prep for Roman Kryklia: "Hard work always beats talent"

As tough of an opponent as Roman Kryklia appears to be, Lyndon Knowles says he's confident he can hang with the multi-division monster when they clash at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video this Friday.

And that's because he has put in the necessary blood, sweat, and tears to get to this point. He told Combat Sports Today:

"For me, as cliché as it may sound, I always say hard work always beats talent if talent doesn't work. And a lot of people write me off, and I've got a big thing here (points to his heart) that gets me through all my fights. So, just keep believing, keep working hard, and keep chipping away and turning up. That's all you got to do."

Edited by Anurag Mitra
