"You could tell there's something wrong with him" - Sean Strickland narrates hilarious story about badgering Gillian Robertson's boyfriend 

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently described his experience interacting with UFC flyweight Gillian Robertson's boyfriend.

Both Strickland and Robertson will be in action this weekend at UFC 297, and the middleweight champion was previewing the event with Chris Curtis when he relayed an anecdote about Robertson's boyfriend:

"So funny enough, she [Gillian Robertson] actually has this really solid boyfriend, you know? But he also, dude, he was like – f**k I don’t know if I should say this. He was like a bada** Navy SEAL, like he was one of the like high SEAL team guys. So you meet him and he’s in the gym and he’s quiet and you could tell there’s something f*****g wrong with him. I didn’t know that he was like this bada** Navy SEAL guy, I just knew there was something wrong with him."

Little is known about Robertson's boyfriend apart from what Strickland divulged in the interview about his military background. 'Tarzan' mentioned his easy-going demeanor and also joked about Robertson getting lucky with him:

"So I start picking on him. I just want to get to know this guy and as I get to know him, bro he’s like the guy in – you ever seen Punisher? The army guy that goes and like blows himself up in the f*****g refrigerator. Yeah bro, he has that kind of vibe. As I’m talking to him I’m like, 'Oh man I’m going way too far.' But that being said, I made fun of him, he was a great sport. I respect that. Nah, he’s a good dude. Gillian, you’re punching above your weight class with that one. But good job. This guy’s a good guy bro."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (3:48):

Alex Pereira discusses his relationship with fellow UFC champion Sean Strickland

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently discussed his relationship with middleweight champ Sean Strickland.

In an interview with FULL SEND MMA, Pereira stated that he had a good friendship with Strickland but was being held back due to a language barrier. Pereira is not a fluent English speaker yet, and Strickland does not speak Portuguese either.

He said:

“I have a very good relationship with him. Cannot be a great friend because I think the English barrier blocks us a little bit. But he came, we trained together after our fights. I came here to support him, I think he gonna do good. I like him a lot.”

'Poatan' and 'Tarzan' have previously trained together and showed appreciation for each other.

Check out Alex Pereira's comments about Sean Strickland below (2:52):