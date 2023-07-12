"You can't do that" - Top UFC light heavyweight explicitly recounts being "sonned" by Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler is a UFC legend. While he didn't have a lengthy win streak like Anderson Silva's unbeaten run of 16 victories, 'Ruthless' has his own milestones. He is a five-time Fight of the Night winner and is known for being one half of what many regard as the greatest fight in MMA history.

Thus, it should come as no surprise, that Robbie Lawler has earned the respect of his peers for the many wars he's been in, as well as his tenure in the sport. This led to several instances, according to one-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, of 'Ruthless' pulling him aside to share a word of wisdom.

During an appearance on Michael Bisping's BELIEVE YOU ME podcast, 'Lionheart' spoke about Lawler's past attempts at guiding him into behaving in a more mature manner in the sport:

"Robbie Lawler has, I don't know if I've ever told this on the podcast, he's kind of sonned me a couple of times. When I've kind of gotten outside myself a little bit, whether it's a press conference or an interview, and I've said some stupid s***."

Anthony Smith recounted that it might have taken place after an Ariel Helwani question infuriated him enough to lash out at his opponent or another fighter. After that, he claims Lawler stepped in:

"I went off and kind of made an *ss of myself, and Robbie Lawler was up there in the press conference with me. And in the back, he kind of put his hand on my shoulder, and said, 'You can't do that. You gotta pull yourself together. Don't let these people bother you. Don't give him any extra motivation.'"

It's worth noting that while Lawler began his career in 2001 and Smith began his in 2008, 'Lionheart' has more professional fights, with 54 compared to Lawler's 47.

Will Robbie Lawler stay retired?

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler retired on a high note at UFC 290 after defeating Niko Price in his final MMA bout. It was a storybook ending for one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion's history.

However, not everyone is convinced that 'Ruthless' will commit to retirement.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, who is no stranger to multiple retirements, claimed in a tweet that Lawler will return to the octagon by the end of the year.

Given how often fighters walk back on their retirements, with Henry Cejudo being a recent case, it's easy to understand McGregor's perspective.

